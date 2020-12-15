2 students killed, 5 injured in car-bus collision in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 15 : Two students of a private college were killed and five others including a driver were injured in a head-on collision between a Haryana Roadways bus of Palwal depot and a Maruti Suzuki Eeco car on the Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road near Kilayawas village here on Tuesday.

Five of the injured have been admitted in a private hospital in Gurugram for treatment.

The mishap took place around 9.30 a.m. when the bus was on its way from Pawal to Jind via Gurugram. As it reached near Kaliyawas village, a car which was crossing the road from the opposite side collided with it leaving two students travelling in the car dead on the spot. The roadways bus driver ran away from the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Varsha and Akshay, residents of Jhajjar, while the injured have been identified as Anju, Muskaan, Vinayak, Prashant and car driver Rajesh Rathi all residents of Jhajjar district.

The collision was so horrible that one side of the car was entirely damaged. The locals rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the collision. They took the injured to the hospital while the police reached the spot later.

“A case of negligence driving and under various relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the errant roadways bus driver. Further probe is underway,” said assistant sub-inspector Joginder Singh, the investigation officer of Farrukhnagar police station.

