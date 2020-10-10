2 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar, Oct 10 : Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces at Dadoora area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

Arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles, have been recovered from the slain terrorists.

The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after the latter cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter at Dadoora area of Pulwama. Incriminating materials and arms and ammuniton, including two AK rifles, were recovered. A search going on,” the police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.