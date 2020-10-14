2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: JK Police (Ld)

Srinagar, Oct 14 : Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chakura area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

The gunfight was triggered after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on a specific input about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in, the hiding terrorists fired at them. The security forces returned the fire.

“Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter at Shopian. A search operation is going on,” police said.

Source: IANS

