2 to 20 crore: Here’s how much Salman Khan charged for Bigg Boss over the years

Mumbai: The popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to comeback on the silver screen with its 15th season in October this year, if everything goes well. Superstar Salman Khan will return as the controversial reality show’s host with his swag for the upcoming season.

The ‘Bharat’ actor has been hosting the popular show since 2010, the year the show aired it’s fourth season. Over the years, Salman Khan has become synonymous with the show, and the channel has gone the extra mile gaining good TRP by keeping him on as host.

Salman Khan’s fee for Bigg Boss 15

Every year, much before the episodes rule out, Salman’s fee for hosting the reality show is the one thing that grabs headlines.

However, like each year, this year too, the superstar’s remuneration for Bigg Boss became talk of the town. And now, as per reports, Salman has put up a condition in front of the makers and demanded that he will only return to the 15th season if he gets a 15% hike in his fees.

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010

Tracking Salman’s fee from season 4 to 14

Salman Khan has been the highest-paid host of Bigg Boss so far. Last year, a report revealed that the actor was paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from season 4 to Season 6. For season 7, his fees were doubled to Rs 5 crore.

As per various reports, Salman is estimated to have charged Rs 5.5 crore per episode of 8th season and for Bigg Boss 9, he increased his fees to Rs 7-8 crore per episode. For season 10 of Bigg Boss, he took home Rs 8 crore per episode. The Radhe actor took home Rs 11 crore per episode for the show’s 11th season. For Bigg Boss 13, he reportedly charged Rs 13 crore per week.

For season 14, reportedly Salman charged Rs 20 crore per episode and his team closed the deal at Rs 450 crore.

More about Bigg Boss 15

In the finale episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman had announced that the upcoming season will welcome a few commoners as well. Many names of the participants from the industry are being cropped up who are likely to take part in the show. Some of the probable contestants are Sanaya Irani, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Marda, Sana Makbul, Gulki Joshi, transgender Pooja Sharma, among others are surfacing online who are expected to take part in the show.

However, the final official list is still awaited.