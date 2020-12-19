2 wheeler National C’ships: Ann wins girls crown

Chennai, Dec 19 : Juggling racing and online exams, teeneger Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) from Chennai kept her nerves to regain the girls category title with her fourth consecutive win this weekend’s in the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras Motor Racing Track here on Saturday.

Ann, 19, had previously won the title in 2018, but a couple of poor rounds cost her the championship last year.

Meanwhile, former National Champion Rajini Krishnan, 40, rolled back the years and came up with a masterly display to win the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc race.

Equally impressive victors were Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) in the Pro-Stock 165cc race, and Bengaluru’s Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) and Navneeth Kumar (Rulexx Rockers Racing) from Puducherry in the two Novice (Stock 165cc) category races.

“It was tough to deal with back-to-back race weekends and my online exams. So, immediately after the races, I had to do my online exams,” said Ann. “This weekend, I was nervous. I had bad starts in both the races, but managed to make up. Yes, I am extremely happy to win the championship for the second time.”

Results (Provisional — all 6 laps unless mentioned):

Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race-2): 1. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (11mins, 46.271secs); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (11:48.020); 3. Amarnath Menon (SpeedUp Racing) (11:52.450)

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race-2): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (12:13.737); 2. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) (12:13.810); 3. Kevin Kannan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (12:20.027)

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-2): 1. Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (13:12.455); 2. Sudheer Sudhakar (Gusto Racing) (13:13.228); 3. Mohan Babu (Pvt, Chennai) (13:13.481). Race-3: 1. Navneeth Kumar (Rulexx Rockers Racing) (13:06.810); 2. Alwin Xavier (Rockstar Racing) (13:06.813); 3. Sudheer Sudhakar (Gusto Racing) (13:10.864)

Girls (Stock 165cc, Race-2, 5 laps): 1. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) (10:55.561); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Gusto Racing) (11:05.599); 3. Arpitha Bhat (Gusto Racing) (11:26.174)

TVS One-Make Championship:

Open – (RTR 310, Race-2): 1. Kishoar VS (Coimbatore) (11:47.847); 2. Anup Kumar M (Chennai) (11:50.581); 3. Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru) (11:51.116). Race-3: 1. Anup Kumar M (11:46.186); 2. Kishoar VS (11:46.519); 3. Aditya Rao (Bengaluru) (11:48.880)

Novice – (RTR 200, Race-2): 1. Mohan Babu (Chennai) (13:21.467); 2. Sudheer Sudhakar (Delhi) (13:21.457); 3. Jayant G Prathipati (13:21.468). Note: Dead-heat. Finish order decided by photo-finish.

Girls – (RTR 200, Race-2, 5 laps): 1. Arpitha VM (Mangaluru) (11:27.866); 2. Jagathishree (Chennai) (11:30.153); 3. Rakshitha S Dave (11:30.371)

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup:

Open (NSF 250R, Race-1): 1. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (11:06.157); 2. Varoon Sadasivam (Chennai) (11:06.300); 3. Geoffrey Emmanuel (11:13.593)

Novice (CBR 150, Race-1): 1. Vivek Rohit Kapadia (Belgaum) (13:25.235); 2. Shyam Sundar (Chennai) (13:25.251); 3. Rakshit S Dave (Chennai) (13:32.822)

