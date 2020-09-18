2 women held, 9 kg ganja seized in Mumbai

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 18th September 2020 3:24 pm IST
Mumbai: The Andheri Police said that two women were arrested on Thursday for allegedly being in possession of drugs amounting to Rs 2.25 lakh.

“While patrolling, the police found two suspects and after inquiry, it was found that they were in possession of drugs. The police have arrested two women and 9 kg of ganja have been recovered from them. The price of the seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 2.25 lakh. The names of the accused are Gauri and Barkha,” said Vijay Belge, Senior Police Inspector.

A case against the two accused has been registered under the NDPS Act.

An investigation is currently underway. More details are awaited. 

Source: ANI
