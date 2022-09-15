2 women tell senior citizen about ghosts in his home, cheat him of Rs 15.87L

The woman told the man, who was living in alone, that evil spirits had invaded his house and suggested certain rituals, the Manpada police station official said.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 15th September 2022 5:18 pm IST
Thane: Two women have been booked for allegedly cheating a 79-year-old man of Rs 15.87 lakh in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

“They made him shell out Rs 15.87 lakh for the rituals between July and September this year. After he approached police, the two have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013,” he said.

The case was registered on Tuesday but no arrest has been made as yet, the official added.

