2 workers killed due to suffocation in septic tank in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th July 2023 10:18 pm IST
New Delhi teen abducts and kills his 8-yr-old friend
Representative Image

Udaipur: Two labourers died and two others fainted due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in a hotel in Ambamata Police Station area here on Friday, police said.

BookMyMBBS

Police said two labourers got into the tank for cleaning it at a hotel located on Sajjangarh Road. Mahendra Chhaparwal (27) and Vijay Kalyana (33) died of suffocation due to poisonous gas in the tank, while Ramkaran and Vinod Nakwal, who jumped into the tank to save them fainted.

Also Read
Incorrect India map: Congress slams BJP, demands apology

Ramkaran and Nakwal were admitted to MB Hospital, police said, adding that the latter’s condition remains critical. The bodies were brought to the hospital mortuary, they said.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, a large number of people of Valmiki community and organisations linked to sanitation workers reached the hospital demanding compensation for the family of the deceased.

All India Safai Mazdoor Congress leader Babulal said the family of the deceased should be given a compensation and a case of murder should be registered against the hotel operator.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th July 2023 10:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button