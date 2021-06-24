2-year-old girl gets Covaxin trial jab in UP

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 24th June 2021 5:39 pm IST

Kanpur: In a major development, a two-year-and-8-month-old girl has been administered the COVID vaccine in Kanpur Dehat during the ongoing trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on children. The girl is the daughter of a doctor in Kanpur Dehat.

The spokesperson of the Prakhar hospital, where the girl was vaccinated, said on Thursday that around five children, including three girls and two boys, in the age group of 2-6 years were given the vaccine at the hospital in Kanpur.

 The children were kept under observation for two hours before they were allowed to go home, said the spokesperson.

A safety profile of the children, who have been vaccinated, will be prepared.

 In May, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted permission to Bharat Biotech to commence phase 2-3 trials of Covaxin on children as young as two.

Several hospitals, including AIIMS Delhi and Patna have also commenced Covaxin trial on kids.

