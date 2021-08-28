2 year old missing boy found dead at graveyard

Hyderabad: The two year old boy who went suspiciously missing was found murdered at a graveyard in the area. According to the sources, the boy Abubakar was kidnapped on Friday morning in Jalal Baba Nagar under Rajendra Nagar police station limits.

The parents of the kid were worried after their child suddenly went missing suspiciously. However, the whereabouts were not known and the police were immediately informed and a missing case was registered and started efforts to trace the child.

In the meantime the tragic incident came to light after the the boy was found floating in a water pond in a cemetery nearby his home on Saturday.

The boy’s parents immediately informed the police in Rajendra Nagar and an investigation was launched into whether the boy was murdered or died accidentally.

Police have registered a case and are investigating. The body was taken to the hospital for postmortem.