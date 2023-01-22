2 Yemen abductees die after brutal torture in Houthi prisons

Two Yemeni nationals abducted by the Houthis died after being brutally tortured in prisons of the Houthi militia in the capital, Sanaa, local media reported.

The two Yemenis are Munassar bin Hussein bin Sheikh Al-Rasas, civilian and Hadi Hussein Salem Al-Saw’i, soldier.

As per a report by Arab News, on Friday, January 20, the Houthi representative informed the families of Munassar and Hadi’s death, but gave no further details.

40-year-old Munassar bin Hussein bin Sheikh Al-Rasas, a Yemeni expatriate working in Saudi Arabia, was kidnapped while returning to his family home in the central Al-Bayda governorate to celebrate Eid Al-Adha in July 2022.

26-year-old Hadi Hussein Salem Al-Saw’i, from Al-Nu’man district, had died under horrific Houthi torture, a year and a half after his captivity.

These two individuals are the latest recorded victims of the Houthis’ brutal interrogation methods in areas under their control, including Sanaa.