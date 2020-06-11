2 young brothers electrocuted, died in Mahboobnagar

Mahboobnagar: Two brothers of the same family died in Makka Masjid area of Mahboobnagar.

According to the sources, the deceased were identified as Mohammad Sajid (32) and Hafiz Mohammad Khaja Nizami (26) son of Mohammad Abdul Kaleem.

On Wednesday evening Sajid (elder brother) heard some noise from the terrace of his home. When he reached on the terrace, he found his younger brother to be electrocuted. In an attempt to save his brother’s life, he too gets electrocuted.

Immediately they were shifted to a government hospital but they died in the hospital. Mohammed Sajid has married a year ago.

Circle inspector and SI registered a case after visiting the area and investigations are underway.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.