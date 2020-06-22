20 cops at single PS in Hyderabad test positive of COVID-19

Hyderabad: Corona positive cases are on the rise in Hyderabad city police. Over 200 cops have been infected with the deadly virus so far.

In a fresh incident around 20 police personnel, including an inspector and sub inspector, working at Tappachabutra police station have been tested positive of Covid-19.

The matter came to light after the cops from Tappachabutra police station attended the screening camp at Goshamahal stadium which was being organized for the cops.

Higher officials ordered those who tested positive to get treated and those who were asymptomatic were ordered to home quarantine themselves. Special officers in charge have been assigned the duty to take care of the PS, while the officers tested positive of coronavirus will be relieved.

Family members of the cops have also been quarantined.

Panic prevailed in the police department after such a large number of police personnel of a single police station tested positive of coronavirus.

Recently 4 IPS officers of Hyderabad city police were also infected with the novel coronavirus.

