20 dead in Pakistan train-bus collision

Islamabad: At least 20 people were killed and over 60 others injured when a passenger train collided with a bus Pakistan’s Sindh province, a senior police official said.

The accident took place on Friday night near the Rohri railway station in Sukkur city.

Sukkur Police AIG Jamil Ahmed told Dawn news that the number of casualties was expected to rise as several of the injured were in critical condition.

The 45 Up Pakistan Express train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi, when it collided with a passenger bus at an unmanned railway crossing.

The bus was en route to Punjab and was carrying 20 passengers.

“It was a very horrible accident… The bus was split into three parts,” the AIG said, adding that the impact of the collision was such that the bus was dragged almost 150-200 feet by the train.

Meanwhile, Sukkur Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar said: “It is a huge tragedy and all administration and police officials are rushing to the site. It was an unmanned railway crossing as nothing existed there to prevent any traffic.”

Sukkur District Health Officer Munir Mangrio confirmed that the victims included five women and nine men.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called for an emergency to be declared at all hospitals in Khairpur, and directed the authorities concerned to ensure ample medicines and blood for those injured in the incident, reports Dawn news.

Meanwhile, the Railways Ministry spokesperson said that the train’s engine was damaged in the collision, while the assistant driver sustained injuries, adding that the passengers on the train were all safe.

He said that Pakistan Railways has 2,470 unmanned crossings, for which the ministry has written to provincial governments several times to depute personnel.