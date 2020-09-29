20 home owners booked in Dabirpura for illegal water connection

Hyderabad: A criminal case has been registered against 20 people of the Metro Classic Apartment in the old city’s Dabirpura, for using an illegal water connection.

The vigilance wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) found the apartment at Noor Khan Bazar at Dabirpura indulging inthe crime, after which action was taken.

Although the water board removed unauthorized connections in 2012 after verification by HMWS&SB officials, vigilance officers noticed that the water board had not sanctioned any connection to the building. Flouting norms, the owners of the apartment had installed the water connection illegally and were drawing water supplied by a HMWS&SB pipeline directly.

The water board officers removed the illegal connection as per the orders of the water board Managing Director M. Dana Kishore, after whih a case was registered against the home owners by the police under sections 269, and 430 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dabirpura police station against the building owner Mohammed Thaki and 19 others who are residents and also owners of flats in it.