20 Houthis killed in Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen

Aden: Yemen’s government announced on Friday that 20 Houthis were killed in airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition in the country’s northeastern province of al-Jawf.

The airstrikes targeted the Houthis in al-Jawf’s eastern part, according to a brief press statement released by the Yemeni Defence Ministry.

An armoured vehicle and military trucks belonging to the Houthi militia were also destroyed in the airstrikes, said the ministry.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Houthi group seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbuh Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi’s government.