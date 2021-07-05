20 injured in chemical factory explosion in Thailand

Bangkok: An explosion and ensuing fire injured at least 20 people at a chemical factory near the Thailand capital Bangkok on Monday.

The explosion rocked the plastic foam-producing factory at around 3 am local time in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province and caused a massive fire in the plant, according to local media.

The blast reportedly happened in Ming Dih Chemical, a Taiwanese company established in Thailand in 1989.

According to an official from the Chinese embassy, at least one Chinese employee was injured in the fire.

It is suspected that the accident may have been triggered by some 20 tons of chemical substances stored in the factory.

The blast injured at least 20 factory workers and local residents, and damaged 10 factories and the residential area nearby.

The local government has ordered evacuation for all residents and businesses in a 5-km radius of the plant for fear of hazardous chemical debris and potential further explosions.

Many residents have been brought to safety and provided temporary shelter at a school in the district, chief Bang Phli district officer Somsak Kaeosena said.

The fire has largely been contained, but officials have yet to investigate the cause of the explosion.