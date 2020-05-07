20 people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported the “highest number of COVID-19 cases” in a day as 20 people, who recently returned from Surat, tested positive for coronavirus, an official said.

With these new cases, the total number of people afflicted with the disease has climbed to 205, he said.

Of the 20 new patients, 17 are from Ganjam district and three from Mayrurbhanj, a new one in the list of districts where coronavirus cases have been reported, an Information and Public Relations department official said.

“These new patients have recently returned from Surat and were in quarantine centres,” the official said.

The number of active cases now stands at 142, while 61 people have recovered from the disease. Two persons from Bhubaneswar have died of the infection.

The state government had on Wednesday tested 3,060 samples, the official said.

A total of 50,514 samples have been tested so far in the state, he said.

Jajpur district has reported the maximum number of cases at 55, followed by Bhubaneswar in Khurda district 47, Balasore 25, Bhadrak and Ganjam 21 each and Sundergarh 12.

Four cases have been reported from Jagatsinghpur while three each from Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara districts.

Two cases each have been detected in Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Kalahandi, and one each in Puri, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Koraput districts.

Source: PTI

