20 prominent political leaders’ lives in grave danger: Pak Interior Minister

By Hamza Ameer

Islamabad, Dec 22 : Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has warned of imminent threats to the lives of at least 20 prominent politicians, majority of whom are part of the opposition political parties, rallying to topple the ruling government.

“High threat alert has also been issued and the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) chief has also been informed,” he said.

Rasheed advised the head of PDM, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, leader of Jamiat-ulema-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) to stop rallying the anti-government movement for personal gains and self-centred battles.

“He (Fazlul Rehman) has no political future. He is calling the assembly illegitimate. He was once a presidential candidate in the same assembly. His dreams will never come true,” said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The threat issued by the Interior Minister comes at a time when PDM is brushing aside the government’s orders of not holding public gathering amid increasing spread and fear of novel coronavirus.

The PDM has been demanding the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and has refused to engage in any kind of dialogue before their prime demand is met.

Rasheed said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had buried his politics by clashing with major institutions including the army and the judiciary.

“Nawaz Sharif is requested not to put the people to the test. Imran Khan will make such a legislation that the corrupt will not be spared”, he said.

On the other hand, opposition party alliance PDM has stated that the government is putting out fake threat alerts to stop PDM’s increasing strength and influence against the government.

Opposition leaders have said that every attempt of the government to stop the PDM movement is failing, adding that the people are taking to the streets as they are fed up of the incompetent leadership.

The PDM has announced to launch a long march towards the capital Islamabad and stay on with the protest until Prime Minister Imran Khan resigns as the country’s PM, allowing them to hold early elections and form the government.

However, the ruling government leaders say that PDM is using the sentiments of the people to create pressure on the government and seeking relief for Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari from corruption cases against them.

–ians

hamza/ash