20 year-old ‘depressed’ man commits suicide

Mumbai: A 20 year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his home in suburban Kandivali on Thursday, police said.

According to a police official, the deceased, Ankit Premnarayan Singh, was found hanging by his family members in their residence in the Thakur Village locality.

Singh’s family members told the police he was under depression due to which he may have taken the extreme step, the official said.

Source: PTI

