20-year-old Hyd student dies after her hair caught in go-kart wheel

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old woman succumbed to injuries while go-karting on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. According to reports, the incident occurred at Hasten Go-Karting located in Gurramguda, under the Meerpet police limits.

Hyd go-karting accident details

According to the police, the injured woman has been identified as Srivarshini, a BTech student of a private engineering college in the city. She went to the playing zone in Gurram Guda on Thursday. Her hair got tangled in the wheel of the go-kart resulting in severe head injuries that led to her death.

As per reports, the helmet which she was wearing was also found broken.

Varshini was rushed to the nearest hospital, however, she succumbed to severe head injuries along the way.

Parents register complaint against the organizers

Varshini’s parents claim that negligence on the part of the go-kart zone organizers led to the death of their child and have also registered a complaint in this regard against the go-kart zone organisers at the Meerpet police station in Hyderabad.

In another similar incident which occurred in 2018, a 28-year-old woman had died after her hair got tangled in the wheels of a go-kart in Haryana.