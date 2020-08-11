20-year-old Sudeeksha, dies after being eve teased, culprits escape

Noida: Sudeeksha Bhati, a 20-Years-old from Noida’s Gautam Buddha Nagar died on Monday. The girl had died while she was being chased by eve-teasers on her way to meet her relatives in Madhavgarh.

Sudeeksha along with her brother Nigam was going to Madhavgarh to their maternal uncle’s house. They reached near the bend of Charaura Mustafabad village on the Bulandshahr-Garh highway. Here their bike collided with the bullet rider. In the accident, 20-year-old Sudeeksha died on the spot. The corporation was seriously injured. Bullet riders escaped.

According to Sudeeksha’s father Jitendra Bhati, she was going to a relative’s place in Madhavgarh with her uncle when her two-wheeler collided with the bike of hooligans who stopped it in front of her scooty on the Aurangabad–Bulandshahr road. “She fell down and died on the spot,” said the father.

He said that Sudeeksha was riding pillion when two bike-borne boys started harassing her and began performing stunts, which allegedly led to the accident.

While the police said that the girl was accompanied by her brother and not uncle

SP City Bulandshahr, Atul Kumar Srivastava, said, “Sudeeksha was going to a relative’s place with her cousin on a bike when she met with an accident and died on the spot. The bike she was riding pillion, collided with a Bullet motorcycle. A case has been registered in this regard and a hunt is on for the owner of the motorcycle that collided with the bike.”

Police in Bulandshahr said the probe into the accident and the death of the girl was on. They claimed that none of the two-wheeler riders were wearing helmets. Police sources also claimed that the scooty of Sudeeksha was being driven by her minor brother and not her uncle.

Sudeeksha was a US scholarship holder

Hailing from a small village in Bulandshahar, Sudeeksha was the daughter of Jitendra Bhati – a tea seller. She made headlines after her excellence in studies bagged her scholarship from Boxon College, USA.

Sudeeksha did her schooling from HCL Foundation’s school of knowledge, where she emerged the district topper in the CBSE Board examinations, in 2018. In June this year, Sudeeksha had returned to her hometown and stayed there due to the lockdown in the wake of corona virus outbreak. She was supposed to return back to the US on August 20. However, fate had other plans.

BJP believes in tearing down the law and order so that goons got a free atmosphere to commit offence. Diksha Bhati's death is it's example. It's a great loss for India. We strongly support; #JusticeForSudeeksha pic.twitter.com/om7zmQyp1D — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) August 11, 2020

After the incident, #JusticeForSudeeksha went viral on twitter and also the opposition demanded proper and quick investigation.