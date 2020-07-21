2005 Ashes ‘best Test series’ I played in my career: Ponting

Melbourne: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Tuesday jogged down the memory lane and recalled the 2005 Ashes series, which according to him was the ‘best Test series’ he participated in during the course of his illustrious career.

On this day, 15 years ago, the 2005 edition of the Ashes series began, which is widely regarded as one of the best-ever in the history of the longest format.

Cricket.com.au put up a post on Twitter and it read: “15 years ago today, the 2005 Ashes began at Lord’s! Was it the greatest Test series ever?”

Ponting took note of this post and replied: “Ashes cricket the way it should be played, two teams not willing to give an inch. The start of the best Test series I ever played in.”

The first Test of the five-match series began at Lord’s with Australia, led by Ponting, recording a comprehensive 239-run victory.

The second Test in Birmingham, however, breathed life into the series as England levelled the series with a thrilling two-run win. Shane Warne and Brett Lee’s heroics are still etched in the mind of every cricket fan but it wasn’t meant to be for the visitors.

The third Test in Manchester was again evenly contested and it ended in a draw. The fourth Test in Nottingham belonged to Andrew Flintoff, who put on a stunning all-round show to help the hosts take a 2-1 lead in the series, courtesy of a three-wicket win.

There was centuries galore in the fifth and final Test at the Oval in London as Andrew Strauss, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden and Kevin Pietersen all crossed the 100-run mark. The match ended in a draw and Michael Vaughan lifted the urn for the hosts.

Source: IANS