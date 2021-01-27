200M students, educators rely on our education products: Nadella

New Delhi, Jan 27 : Driven by video conferencing platform Teams, more than 200 million students and educators worldwide now rely on Microsoft education products for remote learning, CEO Satya Nadella has stressed.

Speaking to analysts during the company’s Q2 2021 earnings call, Nadella said that in AI, the company offers the most comprehensive portfolio of tools, frameworks and infrastructure.

“We built Teams that brings together multiple capabilities. It brings together chat. It brings together meetings, collaboration as well as business process workflow, all into one scaffolding,” Nadella said on Tuesday.

“Whether it’s SAP, ServiceNow and even Salesforce, all of these applications are getting integrated into Teams very rapidly and so that’s the power of Teams as a platform capability, not just just knowledge workers collaborating,” The Microsoft CEO stressed.

He said that the pandemic has shown the importance of empowering the two billion frontline workers around the world with the right technology and Teams is at the forefront.

Microsoft Teams reached more that 115 million daily users by the end of 2020.

Nadella said recently that Microsoft Teams could soon be as significant as the Internet browsers and operating systems.

Last week, enterprise application software provider SAP and Microsoft announced to integrate video conference and collaboration platform Teams with SAPs intelligent suite of solutions.

“The case for digital transformation has never been more urgent,” said Nadella.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.