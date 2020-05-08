In 2018, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh predicts 2020 economic crisis

WASHINGTON: In 2018, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) predicted the Global Economic Crisis in 2020 that will begin in the United States and will result in increased unemployment, inflation and cost of living.

Ghazaleh’s prediction

In his article published in The Jordan Times on December 26, 2018 entitled “Prepare before time runs out for the 2020 global economic crisis”,Abu-Ghazaleh predicted that the economic, trade, media and military bilateral wars will escalate into a global economic crisis in 2020.

In 2019, US-based TruNews TV aired a report featuring HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh’s life story, highlighting his professional career and also referred to the predictions he published in 2018 that started to take shape now and come into existence.

Founder and Host of TruNews Mr. Rick Wiles and his guest Mr. Doc Burkhart in his TV presentation, entitled ‘Danger Zone: Cycles Point to Extreme Global Instability in 2020s’ gave a brief biography about Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh and also referred to the dozens of UN and international memberships and posts he handled, saying that:

“He [Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh] is one of the most qualified experts in understanding business and economic cycles and I [Wiles] can say that if he is testifying in a court of law then he would be a qualified expert in these matters, and his opinion would carry a lot of weight.”

Major economic crisis

In addition, Wiles referred to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s article published in The Jordan Times, reading out a paragraph which says: “I have been sounding the alarm of a major economic crisis that may hit globally by the year 2020. Contrary to some expert analyses, I have good reason to believe that the new crisis is going to be much more devastating than the 2008 one, which was described by Ben Bernanke, the chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed) at the time, as ‘the worst financial crisis in global history’.

Most likely, and like the previous one, this crisis will start in the United States.”

Ghazaleh warns Arab world

Wiles went on to say: “when one of the most well-known, respected and powerful businessmen in the Arab world who is an accountant and owns an accounting company with 100 offices around the world, is telling the Arab business community and leaders that a mega financial crisis is going to start in 2020 and it will start in America, while people would say that there is economic growth and expansion in the US, so how could there be a global financial crisis. Abu Ghazaleh answer to that Wiles says, “This is just as what happened in 2008 when the market was pumped up with cash liquidity and there were promises that could not be realized.”

Wiles also referred to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s second article, which was published in The Jordan Times on June 2, 2019 entitled “The 2020 Global Crisis and a Third World War” in which he says: “For some time now, I have been sounding the alarm of an impending major economic crisis that may hit globally by the year 2020”, adding that “Nations around the globe, especially in Europe, have lost confidence in the United States ability to lead in issues of international finance, trade, diplomacy and war.”

The TV host concluded by urging to careful listen and due attention to what Abu-Ghazaleh is saying.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.