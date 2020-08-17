2020 China Badminton Super League to begin from Aug 27

By News Desk 1 Updated: 17th August 2020 4:36 pm IST
2020 China Badminton Super League to begin from Aug 27

Beijing, Aug 17 : The 2020 China Badminton Super League will run from August 27 to September 14 in Chengdu, the Chinese Badminton Association announced on Monday.

Eight clubs, including 2018-19 Super League champions Zhejiang Nengyuan, will participate in the mixed team league that will run in a knockout competition format this year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, all games will be played in empty arenas, with all players, coaches and other staff required to take nucleic acid tests before the tournament.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Guterres welcomes Israel-UAE peace deal
Categories
World
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close