2020 China Badminton Super League to begin from Aug 27

Beijing, Aug 17 : The 2020 China Badminton Super League will run from August 27 to September 14 in Chengdu, the Chinese Badminton Association announced on Monday.

Eight clubs, including 2018-19 Super League champions Zhejiang Nengyuan, will participate in the mixed team league that will run in a knockout competition format this year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, all games will be played in empty arenas, with all players, coaches and other staff required to take nucleic acid tests before the tournament.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.