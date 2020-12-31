‘2020 was kind to me’, says Hina Khan; reveals her new year plans

Mumbai: With the year coming to an end, everyone across the world including our favourite celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to begin 2021 on a perfect note. As many stars are revealing their resolutions and plans for the new year, popular television actress Hina Khan too shared what she wants in 2021.

Hina Khan speaks about 2020

In an interview Mumbai Mirror, Hina Khan said she believes that 2020 has been rather kind and productive to her. Looking back at the year, she said, “In spite of 2020 being a very restrictive year, it was definitely an amazing one for me. On both professional and personal fronts, I was able to achieve a lot of things on my wishlist, which in turn made the year quite a productive one for me. There was a lot I managed to work on this year.”

“From shooting for TV shows and music videos, promoting all my projects and even getting a chance to safely travel for work and personal family time was all made possible. I am happy that I was able to achieve so much on all fronts in spite of the ongoing situation, in of course a very safe and secure manner,” Hina Khan further added.

Her new year resolutions and plans for 2021

The Hacked actress also revealed her new year resolutions and said, “My major resolution of 2020 was to keep myself and my family safe and healthy. Other than that, I am not someone who believes in planning resolutions as my main aim is to just work on the goals that I have set in my mind. 2020 been very kind to me and allowed me achieve all that I have wanted to!”

Hina Khan added that she looking forward for a ‘fearless’ year ahead. “What I want from 2021 and the coming years is a life without fear, for me and everybody else.

“I definitely want this virus to vanish and never come back, so that people live a good, healthy and carefree life. Especially for people who are breadwinners of their family, so that they can go out there and make money and run their homes. People are still suffering, so to end their sufferings, this virus just has to go away”, she said.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan was last seen on screen in Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani Senior. She debuted in Bollywood with the film ‘Hacked’ which was released in 2019. Hina was also made her digital debut with ‘Damaged 2’ and ‘Unlocked: The Haunted App’.