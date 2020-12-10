2020 World Indoor Championships postponed to 2023

Nanjing, Dec 10 : The 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, has been postponed to March 2023, the global governing body for athletics announced on Thursday.

World Athletics decided this year to delay the 2020 World Indoor Championships for one year to next March, due to COVID-19 outbreak, Xinhua news reports.

“While we have been liaising with the organising committee and the Chinese Athletics Association to evaluate the staging over the past few weeks, given the current global situation, there is still significant uncertainty about the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the early part of 2021,” World Athletics wrote in a statement on its official website.

The statement said the indoor season for athletics falls within a narrow calendar window (up to the end of March) so it is not possible to extend the event to later in 2021.

“We would like Nanjing to be the host of our World Athletics Indoor Championships given the extensive planning and preparation they have put into this event,” the statement said, adding that the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships will be held in Belgrade, according to the original plan.

