2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League schedule revealed

By News Desk 1 Published: 1st September 2020 11:11 am IST
Lausanne, Sep 1 : Volleyball’s world governing body the FIVB has announced the detailed schedule for its Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2021.

The 2021 VNL, which is set to start on May 11 for the women and May 14 for the men, will be the third edition of the event, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 16 teams for each gender will compete in several cities around the world, including Jiangmen in south China’s Guangdong province.

Over the tournament’s first five weeks, the teams will meet in four-team pools to determine the top six that will then compete for top honours.

China and Italy will respectively hold the women’s and men’s final round, which will be played from June 23 to 27 at venues that are yet to be confirmed.

