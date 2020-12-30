2021 Indian Wells Masters tennis postponed

By IANS|   Published: 31st December 2020 12:51 am IST
2021 Indian Wells Masters tennis postponed

Indian Wells (USA), Dec 30 : The 2021 Indian Wells Masters has been postponed, the organisers said in a statement. The tournament was scheduled to be held from March 8 to 21 and organisers said that it will soon be releasing a new schedule after working out the details with the ATP and WTA Tours.

“This decision was made after thorough consultation with state and local health authorities and tournament owner Larry Ellison,” said the organisers in a statement. “As soon as the new dates are confirmed, the tournament will provide more information to current ticket holders including credit and refund options.”

The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dominic Thiem and Bianca Andreescu are the most recent winners of the singles’ titles at Indian Wells, having beaten Federer and Angelique Kerber in the 2019 finals respectively.

READ:  Kerala records 3,047 new Covid cases, 14 more deaths

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 31st December 2020 12:51 am IST
Back to top button