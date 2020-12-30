2021 Indian Wells Masters tennis postponed

Indian Wells (USA), Dec 30 : The 2021 Indian Wells Masters has been postponed, the organisers said in a statement. The tournament was scheduled to be held from March 8 to 21 and organisers said that it will soon be releasing a new schedule after working out the details with the ATP and WTA Tours.

“This decision was made after thorough consultation with state and local health authorities and tournament owner Larry Ellison,” said the organisers in a statement. “As soon as the new dates are confirmed, the tournament will provide more information to current ticket holders including credit and refund options.”

The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dominic Thiem and Bianca Andreescu are the most recent winners of the singles’ titles at Indian Wells, having beaten Federer and Angelique Kerber in the 2019 finals respectively.

