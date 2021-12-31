2021 is the year of welfare and development in AP: YSRCP

Hyderabad: Terming 2021 as welfare and development year for the ruling YSR Congress Party, MLA Ambati Rambabu said opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh have come under one roof intending to defame Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of sheer jealousy.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Friday, the MLA said it is political drama year for TDP, cheap liquor year for BJP, package and partner year for Janasena and supporting landlords year for Communist parties in the state.

“YSRCP has swept all elections including, local bodies, MPTCs, ZPTCs. The government has implemented welfare schemes despite financial constraints due to the COVID pandemic and added that Rs 1.16 lakh crore has been directly credited to the accounts of the people through DBT schemes,” he added.

The MLA said the YSRCP government distributed 31 lakh house site pattas to the beneficiaries without any hassle and added that the state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister has effectively contained the pandemic. “The state government has given utmost importance to the education sector this year and state government’s initiatives including Nadu Nedu, Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasati Devena, Gorumudda, English as a medium of instruction are bearing fruits,” he said.

He remarked that opposition parties in the state are jealous of the good governance of the Chief Minister and targeted him with false propaganda. “The opposition parties have been opposing decentralisation of development and three capitals and communist parties are supporting real estate. They are propagating false information on the OTS scheme and said it would be implemented successfully,” he added.

He said that the TDP has been protesting against the initiatives of the State Government to uplift dairy farmers. “They have been misleading people on debts of the state. We are taking loans for welfare and development and not for corruption like in TDP government.” he remarked.

The MLA flayed the opposition for politicising movie tickets and liquor prices. He lashed out at BJP for their latest remarks on liquor and said they have been raising the Zinna tower issue only to divert those comments.