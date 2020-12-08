2021 Paris Air Show cancelled due to pandemic

Paris, Dec 8 : Organisers of the Paris Air Show, the world’s largest exhibition for the aeronautics and space industry, announced their decision to cancel the 2021 edition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The boards of the French Aerospace Industries Association and directors of the Paris Air Show “have taken this inevitable decision in response to the international health crisis and the large number of visitors that this popular show attracts”, Xinhua news agency quoted the organisers as saying in a statement on Monday.

Initially scheduled to take place from June 21-27, 2021, the 54th session of the international exhibition would be held in June 2023 at a date that will be unveiled later.

“We are obviously disappointed not to be able to hold the 2021 edition of the Paris Air Show. After many months of all trade show activities being suspended throughout the world, the entire international aerospace and defence community was very much looking forward to being able to meet,” said Patrick Daher, chairman of the International Paris Air Show.

“We have already started work to ensure that the 2023 edition marks the revival of the aerospace industry on an international scale,” he added.

Founded in 1909, the International Paris Air and Space Show has been held every odd year since 1949 at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

Source: IANS

