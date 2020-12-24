2022 T20 World Cup tax issue: BCCI hopeful of ICC, govt cooperation

New Delhi, Dec 24 : A change of guard at the International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the Indian cricket board confidence that it will sort out a 2022 T20 World Cup-related tax exemption issue amicably, and probably provide an extension to the December 31 deadline for India, if needed.

The tax exemption for ICC tournaments has become a recurring point of argument between the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) since the 2016 World T20, held in India. It has cropped up again with India set to host two back-to-back ICC tournaments in 2022 and 2023.

If the BCCI does not get the required tax exemption soon, the ICC will deduct money from the annual payout to the BCCI and will shift the tournament to the UAE.

India host the T20 World Cup in 2022 and the 50-over tournament in 2023, both scheduled to be held in the latter part of the calendar years.

The matter, which has been a burning topic with the previous dispensation at the ICC, seems to be giving the BCCI some amount of breathing space with Greg Barclay, known to have been supported by India, assuming the chairman’s role recently.

“We will discuss the tax exemption issue with the ICC. Now there is a change of guard at the ICC also,” said an official in the know of things.

The BCCI had also been unable to speak to the government due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was because of the Covid-19 situation we did not get a chance to speak much to the government. The exemption has to come from there. We are hoping we will get it. They have granted exemption in other instances also. We are hoping we will get it this time too,” said the official.

The BCCI could probably seek an extension of the December 31 deadline to make an effort to get exemption, if it does not get it before the year-end.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.