2,060 restaurants, 163 hotels severely damaged after Beirut blasts

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 24th August 2020 2:44 pm IST
Beirut: People remove debris from a house damaged by Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after the massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital. AP/PTI(AP07-08-2020_000207B)

Beirut: At least 2,060 restaurants and 163 hotels were severely damaged by the August 4 Port of Beirut explosions, an official said on Monday.

Pierre Ashkar, president of the Syndicate of Hotels Owners in Lebanon, said that the cost of fixing the damages ranged between $100,000-$14 million per establishment, reports Xinhua news agency

He also added that it was hard to assess the indirect losses caused by the full or partial closure of hotels.

Ashkar said that more than half of employees in the tourism sector have lost their jobs due to the explosions that killed at least 177 people and injured some 6,000 others.

Primary information reveals that ammonium nitrate stored since 2014 at the port’s warehouse No. 12 may have caused the explosions.

The incident has caused billions of dollars in losses on different levels, prompting foreign countries to send support for Lebanon.

Source: IANS
