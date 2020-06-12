207 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP; aggregate rises to 5,636

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally increased further by 207 to 5,636 on Friday, the government said.

In the last 24 hours, 123 coronavirus patients also got cured and discharged from hospitals, the latest government bulletin said.

Of the total cases reported in the state so far, 4,402 were locals while 1,035 were from other states and 199 foreign returnees.

In all, 3,091 infected people were fully cured and discharged.

Among them were 471 from other states and 21 from abroad.

The state now has 2,465 active Covid-19 cases while the toll remained at 80, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 11,775 tests were conducted, taking the gross to 5,22,093, with a positivity rate of 1.08 per cent.

Source: PTI

