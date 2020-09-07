2,077 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi’s tally to over 1.93 lakh, death toll mounts to 4,599

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 2,077 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to over 1.93 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,599, authorities said.

Thirty-two fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

A total of 22,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours — 7,804 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat and 15,150 rapid antigen tests.

The number of tests conducted was lower than the average number of 36,000 tests being conducted since September 3, according to data.

The positivity rate stood at 9.04 per cent while the recovery rate was at 87 per cent.

Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in 72 days. It was the first time since June 26 that the cases had crossed the 3,000-mark.

On Sunday, 29 fatalities were reported. On Saturday, 25 deaths due to the disease were reported and the daily case count was 2,973.

On Friday, 13 deaths were recorded and the daily case count was 2,914.

On September 1, 2 and 3, the fresh cases count stood at 2,312, 2,509 and 2,737, respectively, according to data.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases so far.

The number of active cases on Monday stood at 20,543, a minor decline from Sunday’s figure of 20,909.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.

Barring August 31, when over 14,000 tests were conducted and 1,358 fresh cases reported, since August 30, daily cases count has been recorded in excess of 2,000.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from August 30-September 6 in that order are: 14,389 (1,358); 20,437 (2,024); 24,198 (2,312); 28,835 (2,509); 32,834 (2,737); 36,219 (2,914) and 38,895 (2,973), 36,046 (3,256).

As many as 1,68,384 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, it said, adding that the total number of cases stands at 1,93,526, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones has increased to 1,114, up from 1,076 the previous day.

Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 14,165 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,947 are vacant.

Also, 3,144 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned through the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.

As many as 11,613 people are in home isolation, it said.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 18,03,466. The number of tests done per million, as on Monday, was 94,919, it said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with senior officers of the health department to review various issues related to COVID-19 in Delhi.

Jain also met medical directors/medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

Delhi’s chief secretary also held a review meeting with all District Magistrates (DMs) on COVID-19 management.

In a related development, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday said it will hold its fourth convocation virtually in November.

The Delhi Metro also resumed its services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

