20th Edition of IndiaSoft 2020, exhibition kicked off

Hyderabad: 20th Edition of IndiaSoft, an International ICT Exhibition and Conference inaugurated here in the city on Tuesday at HICC.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Government of Telangana represented Government of Telangana and inaugurated the IndiaSoft Show. Speaking on the occasion, he said, Telangana State Industry with full support from Government, made fast strides in the past five years. It has been in the forefront of development in the country. The annual IT Exports from the Telangana State last year grew 17 to 18% as against national average growth of 8%.

The Capital City of Telangana Hyderabad holds a unique distinction of hosting campuses of five IT majors such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook. All these have located their second largest campuses here in Hyderabad after their headquarters, the Minister appraised the foreign delegates.

The impressive growth the state achieved in the ICT segment is evident from the overwhelming presence of ICT global giants like Amazon, Facebook, SalesForce, Google etc. Uber, Sales Force more such global corporations are enhancing their foothold in the State, he added.

The IT Industry in Hyderabad has consumed 14million soft of commercial office space last year, which is the highest in India. T Hub, the India’s largest incubation centre which when opens its second centre will accommodate 1000 start-ups and it will be the world’s second largest Incubation Centre, the Minister stated.

Telangana has ecosystem comparable to best in the world, the minister said the strategy of the state government is to give priority to the ICT sector in the overall development strategy. In certain segments in the ICT sector, the minister stressed, Hyderabad has surpassed Bengaluru and assured that the government would make all possible efforts to make the State’s digital infrastructure one of the best in the world.

Setting up more incubation centres for innovation and disruption, creation of more infrastructure for research and development etc. are some of the plans being contemplated by the government.

India is sweeping digital technology revolution, be it in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Robotics,, which is helping India maintain it’s Global ICT Leadership, said Arun Goel, Joint Secretary at Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India

Mr Arun Goel, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India explained the strength of the digital backbone in India, which can help the exporters to move in value chain by switching over to newer concepts like block chains and disruptions using artificial intelligence, cloud computing etc.

India has created strong IT Infrastructure in the last one decade by making people in rural areas open bank accounts, mobile and internet penetration. Intelligent Capital is happening here. Startup India is helping India come out with innovative products. He asked delegates to use IndiaSoft to forge business relationships. And create business value out of IndiaSoft.

Explaining the scope, range and stature achieved by the INDIASOFT over the years, Mr. Nalin Kohli, Chairman, INDIASOFT/GLOBALSOFT said that the event has helped in widening and deepening the ICT exports from tier 2 and 3 cities, thereby making ICT exports from the country more spread out. That has empowered mainly small, medium and start-ups to find sustainable international markets. The event also helped Indian exporters to reach out to nascent markets in Africa, Latin America, CIS, SAARC etc, besides enabling them to make strong foothold in the emerging markets.

Mr. Mandeep Singh Puri, Chairman, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) said that India’s software export is estimated to have registered a growth of 7% in 2019-20 and added that ESC has played a crucial role in increasing India’s software exports from US$ 80 million or so in 1980’s to close to over US$150 billion now.

A statistical year book was unveiled on the occasion.

The two day flagship event is being organised by Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council(ESC), the Government of India’s largest Electronics and IT trade facilitation organization.

It comprises of two shows—IndiaSoft and GlobalSoft. While the former brings together Indian small, medium and start-ups in ICT Segment and the latter brings Indian SMEs and Foreign buyers on a single platform

The flagship event of the ESC, facilitates coming together of Indian IT Companies and global buyers informed Mandeep Singh Puri, Chairman, ESC in his address. 400 delegates from 60 countries travelled to Hyderabad inspire of Carona Virus threats.

More than 200 Indian exhibitors mostly from small and mid-size segment are displaying their products at the two- day exhibition.

In his vote of thanks, Mr. Sandeep Narula, Vice Chairman, ESC assured the organization’s pivotal support in diversifying India’s ICT products and in identifying newer export outlets.

Govt of Orissa,Madhya Pradesh, NIC-NICSI; Nippon Data Systems, ZeroCode and several Small and Mid Size companies exhibiting their products and services at the exhibition organised parallel to the conference.

