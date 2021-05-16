21 arrested in Kashmir for expressing solidarity with Palestine

Srinagar: Police on Saturday arrested 21 persons in Kashmir for expressing solidarity with Palestine and protesting against Israel’s bombardment in Gaza Strip. The arrests were made in Srinagar and Shopian districts, AP news reported.

“Twenty people were arrested in Srinagar, while one was arrested in Shopian,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar told PTI.

Police sources said that among those arrested were an artist who had made pro-Palestine graffiti here as well as some who organised protests against Israel.

A police officer said that persons who were arrested will be released soon.

It may be mentioned that Kashmiris have always stood up in support of Palestine whenever Israel attacks Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the tensions between Israel and the Hamas movement, the worst since 2014, have continued unabated in the Gaza Strip with no sign of any ceasefire between the two sides to end the violence.

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health said that 122 Palestinians have been killed, including 31 children and 20 women, and 900 others injured since Monday in the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that the forces have intensively attacked posts that belong to Hamas, adding that 160 war jets, artillery, and tanks participated in the military operation.

With inputs from agencies