21 FIRs in Dwarka for home-quarantine violations

New Delhi: Twenty-one FIRs have been registered against people in Dwarka for flouting home-quarantine rules, police said on Friday.

The violators have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, they said.

Delhi’s Dwarka district has strictly enforced the home-quarantine guidelines during the ongoing lockdown for public safety and health, a senior police official said.

It is ensured through regular surveillance by way of physical verification and technical monitoring, he said.

Source: PTI

