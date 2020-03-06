21 Hajj volunteers selected

A+ A-

Hyderabad: For the Hajj season 2020-21, volunteers were selected on the basis of a draw held at office of the Hajj committee yesterday.

Present on this occasion were Masihullah Khan, Chairman Hajj Committee, B Shafiullah EO, Mohammad Saleem, Chairman Wakf Board, Tayyaba Effendi and Feroz Bann

The following Hajj volunteers were selected on the basis of a draw: Kareem (Hyderabad School Education), Shaik Azeez ( Irrigation Department,Nirmal), Shaukat Ali (Health Department, Bhongir), Shaik Ahmed (Education Department Nizamabad), Muhamamad Zakir Husssain (Hyd Police), Siraj ut Tauheed (Health Department,Hyd), Syed Nooruddin( Electricity Department, Hyderabad), Muhamamd Ishaq (Hyd School Education), Mujahid Bin Salam (Mission Bhageerartha), Nasir Hussain (Education Department, Kareemnagar), Safdar Ali (GHMC), Abdul Bari ( Education Dept, Hyderabad), Najamullah Shareef (Revenue Dept, Nalgonda), Muhamad Moinuddin (School Education, Hyd), Abdullah Mazhar (School Education, Hyd), Muhmmad Mahmood Ali ( Education Dept, Sanga Reddy) Syed Azmat Hussain ( Education Dept, Kamareddy), Muhmmad Obaid Akram (Police Dept), Ghulam Mohiudden ( TS HAJJ Committee) Shafillah Baksh (TS HAJJ Committee ) And MR MA Waheed (TS Wakf Board).



All the selected volunteers are requested to perform service to the Hajj Pilgrims. In case of any lapse, they are liable to face disciplinary action.