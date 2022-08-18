21 killed in Kabul mosque blast

Photo of IANS IANS|   Updated: 18th August 2022 2:48 pm IST
21 killed in Kabul mosque blast

Kabul: Police in Kabul confirmed on Thursday that 21 people were killed and 33 others injured in a blast that targeted worshippers at a mosque in the Afghan capital the previous day.

“The blast took place during the evening prayers inside the mosque in Police District 17, leaving 21 dead and 33 others injured at the spot,” Khalid Zadran, the Kabul police spokesman, told reporters.

Also Read
Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric

Witnesses heard a powerful explosion which shattered windowpanes of the nearby buildings, reports Xinhua news agency.

MS Education Academy

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the deadly incident.

The blast came a few days after a prominent pro-Taliban cleric was killed in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul.

The Islamic State terror group had claimed responsibility for the earlier attack.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button