21 more die of Covid-19 in Andhra, toll at 6,587

Amaravati, Oct 25 : As many as 21 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh which reported a spike of 2,997 fresh cases taking the infection count to 8,07,023 and death toll to 6,587, health officials said on Sunday.

Five people succumbed to the virus in Chittoor district and three in Kadapa. Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam accounted for two deaths each. One person each died in Nellore, Vizianagaram and West Godavari.

According to the officials, the state conducted 67,419 tests, including 29,679 rapid antigen tests. With this the state has so far conducted 75,70,352 tests.

At least 3,585 people recovered on Sunday,taking the number of recoveries to 7,69,576.

With 492 infections, West Godavari reported a maximum number of new cases during the last 24-hour period. Chittoor reported 466 cases followed by Krishna (358), Prakasam (340), Guntur (301) and East Godavari (254).

The state’s test per million figure stands at 1,41,767, the highest among major states in the country.

–IANS

ms/sdr/