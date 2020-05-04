21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana on Sunday

Hyderabad: Twenty-one new cases of coronavirus were reported in Telangana on Sunday.

A media bulletin from the Health Department said: “21 coronavirus positive cases reported today, taking the total number of active cases to 508 in the State. Total cured or discharged patients today are 46.”

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state till now is 1082. Deaths stand at 29 till date. A total of 545 patients have been cured/discharged till to date. The total number of active cases of COVID-19 till now in the State is 508, added the bulletin.

Source: ANI

