21 new corona cases reported in Agra

Agra: Even as authorities in Agra have stepped up the number of rapid antigen tests done daily to screen people living in 102 containment zones, 21 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

Mainpuri has reported 20 new cases, Mathura 11, Etah 12, and Kasganj 7 during the period.

With one more death in Agra, the number of deaths in the district has gone up to 97. The recovery rate is 81.97 per cent as health officials said that 1,333 patients have been cured and discharged. The active cases total 195.

So far 39,958 samples have been collected for testing. The rapid antigen test facility has been made available at 20-odd centres run by the Health Department.

Meanwhile, the district administration has been flooded with complaints of overcharging by private hospitals treating coronavirus patients. The authorities are investigating these complaints.

District Magistrate PN Singh said that free treatment and other facilities are available at government hospitals. Tests and treatment are free at the Covid-19 hospital run by the SN Medical College.

