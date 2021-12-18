21 roads closed in Secunderabad Cantonment, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday said that 21 roads have been closed illegally in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, causing inconvenience to the people.

Reacting to the statement made by Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in Lok Sabha that only two roads were closed, the minister took to Twitter, tagging Union Minister for Defence, Rajnath Singh.

Rama Rao told Singh that his junior minister is unaware of ground realities “While 21 roads have been closed illegally & people are inconvenienced, your Govt reports only 2!” wrote the state minister.

KTR also requested Rajnath Singh that if the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) can’t provide basic facilities for citizens, it should be merged with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

KTR also responded to a tweet by Federation of Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad, drawing attention to the hardships faced by people due to closure of major roads in Bolarum Golf Course area.

“This highly objectionable & illegal closure of roads is causing heartburn among millions of civilians in and around the Secunderabad Cantonment area What is preventing Govt of India from reining in violation of LMA rules?” asked KTR while tagging Rajnath Singh and union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy, who represents Secunderabad parliamentary constituency.