By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 4th August 2021 8:39 am IST
21 Taliban militants killed, 27 injured in Afghan air force airstrikes
Kabul: In an airstrike by Afghan Air Force (AAF) on Tuesday at least 21 Taliban militants were killed and 27 others were wounded in Jowzjan province.

“21 Taliban terrorists were killed and 27 others were wounded in airstrikes conducted by AAF at the outskirts of #Sheberghan city, Jowzjan provincial center, late afternoon today. Also, 10 motorbikes, a large amount of their weapons, amos & equipment were destroyed,” Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan tweeted.

These airstrikes come as Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country’s northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN’s estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

