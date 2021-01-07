21 US soldiers, 4 civilians test Covid-19 positive in S.Korea

By IANS|   Published: 7th January 2021 4:02 pm IST
Seoul, Jan 7 : Twenty-one more American soldiers and four civilians tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Thursday.

In a statement, it said that the 25 USFK-affiliated individuals were infected after arriving in South Korea between December 22, 2020, and January 6, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fifteen service members and four dependents arrived at the Osan Air Base on US government-chartered flights on January 3, 4 and 5.

The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Six service members arrived at the Incheon airport on international commercial flights on December 22, 2020, January 2, 3, 4 and 6.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the US Army Garrison Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek, and the Kusan Air Base in the southwestern city of Kunsan.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 538, according to Yonhap news agency.

On Thursday, South Korea reported 870 nw coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 66,686.

