Kerala: 21-year-old Arya Rajendran set to become India’s youngest Mayor

Thiruvananthapuram: 21-year-old woman, Arya Rajendran, is all set to become the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. She will be India’s youngest Mayor.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)) district secretariat in a meeting held on Friday decided to make her the Mayor.

Arya won as CPI(M) councillor from Mudavanmukal ward and is an office-bearer of Students Federation of India (SFI).

She said she would take up any position that the party entrusts her.

Two potential mayor candidates of CPI(M) were defeated in the local body polls after which the party had to look for other alternatives.

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led, United Democratic Front (UDF), and BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were in the fray for local body polls in Kerala.

The local body polls were held in three phases in Kerala. 78.64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third and the final phase of the local body polls. The second phase recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout and in the first phase, it was 72.67 per cent.