21-year-old Hyderabadi youth emerges as fastest human calculator

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old Hyderabadi youth, Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash has been declared as the fastest human calculator in the world.

Won gold for India

He won gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at the Mind Sports Olympiad held in London. The gold medal will be delivered to his house address.

Talking about his achievement, he said that recognition is more important than cash prize.

Participants of competition

In the competition, participants from various countries including the UK, Germany, UAE, France, Greece and Lebanon participated.

Earlier, Prakash, a graduate in Mathematics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi had enrolled in SIP Abacus programme.

Other world records

He had also bagged other world records including “Power Multiplication Record” and “The Super Subtraction Record”.

Prakash has launched a startup by the name “Exploring Infinities”. The aim of the startup is to make government school students mathematical geniuses.