21-year-old woman ends life two days after marriage

By Sameer Updated: July 04, 2020, 1:50 pm IST
marriage
Representational Photo

Muzaffarnagar: A young woman who was married two days ago, ended her life by committing suicide, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Kutesra village in Muzaffarnagar.

Woman found hanging

Neha, 21, was found hanging from the ceiling in her room on Wednesday evening and apparently a suicide note was written on the mirror saying that her in-laws were innocent and not responsible for her death.

She had got married to Sahin on Sunday.

The incident came to light when she did not come out of her room and her in-laws went to check. They found her hanging from the ceiling.

The police spokesman said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are underway.

Source: IANS
